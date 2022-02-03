The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.90 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

