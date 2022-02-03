Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE APD opened at $284.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

