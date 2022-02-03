NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,755 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hess worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $16,244,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

