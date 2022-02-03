NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $18.75 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

NYSE DPZ opened at $451.94 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.70 and its 200 day moving average is $504.82.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

