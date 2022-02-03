Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 62,200 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Graco were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Graco by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 67.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Graco by 508.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.