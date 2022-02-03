Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 1,295,947 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,947 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group accounts for about 1.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $45,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNET. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,469,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 888,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 3,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

