Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $898.34. 190,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,169,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $902.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

