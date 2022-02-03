Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

