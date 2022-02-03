H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.