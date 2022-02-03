L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.