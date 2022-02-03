L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.06. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

