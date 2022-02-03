MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $4.68 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
