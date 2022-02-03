MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $4.68 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

