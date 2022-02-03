Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

