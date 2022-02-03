Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
