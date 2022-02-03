Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE EOI opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

