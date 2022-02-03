iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)’s stock price were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.61. Approximately 33,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 12,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

