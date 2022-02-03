Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.