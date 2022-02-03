Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.
Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.