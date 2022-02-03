AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

ABBV opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $244.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

