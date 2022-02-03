Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

