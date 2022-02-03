Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

ADI stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

