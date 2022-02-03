Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

