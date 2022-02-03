W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $501.14 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

