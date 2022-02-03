Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $109.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

