Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AON by 70.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in AON by 1,853.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $204.26 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.19. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

