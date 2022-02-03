Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

FINS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 34,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,122. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

