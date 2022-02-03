Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $531,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

