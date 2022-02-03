Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE JGH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 27,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,951. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
