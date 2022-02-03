Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 27,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,951. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

