Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

