Renaissance Group LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

