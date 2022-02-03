Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.13% of First Foundation worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

