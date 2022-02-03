Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waters by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $330.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.04. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

