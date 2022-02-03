Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 14,413 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.