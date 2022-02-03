Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.92 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

