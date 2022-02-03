Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

Zillow Group stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $799,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

