VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.83. Approximately 43,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 34,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.