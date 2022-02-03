Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Equity Residential also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Equity Residential stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

