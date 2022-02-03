DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 439,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,558. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

