Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Up 19.4%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) shot up 19.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNDSY. Barclays boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.75) to €0.73 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.56) to €0.57 ($0.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

