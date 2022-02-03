Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,906,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prosus from €140.00 ($157.30) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Prosus stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 240,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

