Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expands By 27.2%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 47,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,145. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.