CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of GIB traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,031. CGI has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

