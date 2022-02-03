Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00180708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00383177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

