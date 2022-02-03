Beefy.Finance Market Cap Achieves $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00180708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00383177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

