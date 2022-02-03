Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTDOY shares. Nomura started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie cut Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Nintendo stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

