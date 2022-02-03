NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.85 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

