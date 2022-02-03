Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Twilio stock opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.