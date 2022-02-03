NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 861 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

