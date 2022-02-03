Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 16,374 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $156.85 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

