MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
