MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

