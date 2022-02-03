BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:BGT opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

