Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 98.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AVK opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $337,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,370 shares of company stock worth $60,482 and sold 94,000 shares worth $1,674,630.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.